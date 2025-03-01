17:56 Betis goalkeepers jump to heat The goalkeepers of the local team have been the first to jump to the pitch.

17:48 The players arrive at Benito Villamarín … The buses of both clubs have arrived at the Verdiblanco stadium.

17:45 Real Madrid comes in its best streak out of home The Ancelotti have failed to take the victory in any of the last two league displacements away from home. They tied against Osasuna with one less after the expulsion of Bellingham and lost to Espanyol.

17:41 Scoring equality … Each of the sets has scored 10 goals in the last 5 games played.

17:38 The Madrid team has won 2 of the last 5 games against Betis Real Madrid already beat Betis in the current campaign in a match that ended with a 2-0 result in Bernabéu, however, you have to go back to September 3, 2022 to remember a previous victory.

17:28 Betis will not make Real Madrid easy … Both teams play important points in this meeting. While whites will seek victory to continue pressing FC Barcelona on the bid for the lead, the Andalusian club needs to add to ascend in its struggle for European positions.

17:24 Alignments confirmed for Real Madrid … Carlo Ancelotti brings a prominent change regarding the last day. The Italian leaves out of the eleven incial against Betis to Asencio and Rüdiger enters into his place.

17:21 Alignments confirmed by Betis … The team trained by Manuel Pellegrini recovers Antony and will leave with the same eleven he presented on the last day against Getafe.