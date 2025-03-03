Just over twenty days have passed since the Real Betis Cayra defeated form painful before him Celta de Vigo. That afternoon, the Betics promised them very happy seeing how their team won by 0 to 2 to … The 60th minute of encounter, but the varapalo arrived with those three goals in the last half hour of play that made the Verdiblancos in the end They would go empty After having marked two goals away from home and having been superior in much of the meeting. In addition to what meant that after the dispute of that day, the team led by Manuel Pellegrini stayed in an area too intermediatefar from the European positions and also from those of the descent, which presaged that walking in the Conference League was the only thing I could excite A fans, players, technicians and the rest of the club until May.

After the painful defeat in Galician lands, the more critical voices -It also interested- They aimed again at a pellegrini cycle end at the head of the team, that the work in the signing markets of the season had not been good and, therefore, it was assured that I was not going to give the squad to compete In the continental tournament and in LaLiga to try to repeat European classification for next 25-26 season. But the truth is that after these three weeks can be assured with numbers in hand, performance improvements individual of some players or the irruptionof players that in the first round of the championship They were not available to the technician Chilean, that Betis has reached the last third of the 24-25 season at the best time of the courseand with improvement margin. And not only for having clearly and with deserving of Real Madrid in the last league duel, but for the new and better sensations that transmit again The team for the Last twelve ligueros meetings And, for the moment, the Double match tie against Vitoria de Guimaraes corresponding to the round of 16 of the Conference League.

That 3-2 in Balaídos was not the best way to face the crossing of the play off of access to the eighths of the continental competition that those of Pellegrini began to fight with the KAA GENT Four days later. But the Betis got up from 0-3 in Belgiumhas linked a Very positive streak of results And also of play. Because of the last five official matchesHeliopolitans accumulate four victories And just a defeat. The other three triumphs, after the aforementioned European, arrived consecutively in LaLiga: 3-0 to Real Sociedad, 1-2 in Getafe and the last 2-1 to Madrid. A nine of nine league that the Betic team did not get since February 2023, when it bent to the Almería (2-3), Valladolid (2-1) and Elche (2-3). The defeat, the 0-1 of the turn against the Belgian team, with the qualifier resolved from the first leg.

But these three consecutive victories still have a greater meaning. And it is that after having swam for the Tenth, eleventh and twelfth positions Of the classification (at the end of the 23rd day, after the match against Celta, he faced the duel against the Royal Society in the eleventh place), Betis has fell back to the positions that give rise to the next season some continental competition. The Betics are Sixth alone, with 38 pointsand they have stayed six points from the fifth place that is in the hands of Villarrealwhich still has to visit Benito Villamarín this season (the Castellonenses have to play the duel of the 26th date tonight against Espanyol). By behind They remain Mallorca and Rayo Vallecanowith two points less (36); the Real Sociedadwith four (34); he Celta and Sevillawith five (33); and the Gironawith six (32). Many teams remain in very few points in the European fight that could reach the eighth classified, but it is no less true that Betis is Starting to demonstrate that, of all those sets, is the one who has better wicker to do it.

Return to the tortilla

And all this after Pellegrini and the players have turned around a situation that was complicated a little less than a month ago. It is true that it is being a season with a multitude of physical problemsthe last, those of Ortiz, Marc Roca and Lo Celsobefore the Royal Society, and the one of Abde After the second leg against the Gent. But the technician has seen how inputmainly, of two players who did not have at his disposal in the first round, the canterano Jesús Rodríguez and the Brazilian Antonythe best signing of the winter market, possibly not only of Spanish LaLiga, but of the entire European panorama, they have given it A plus to general performance of the team. To them two must be added to a ISCO that he has gradually fuck his level until, without going any further, lead to the Verdiblanco team in the victory against Real Madrid. Pellegrini is taking advantage of the beautiful society that Malaga and the end of Sao Paulo They are having and that can still give many joys from here to May.

He Best Moment of the Championship in LaLiga It arrives just before the tie Eighth Final of the Conference Leaguethat Betis will begin to play This next Thursday at Villamarín against Vitoria de Guimaraes. The fact of having avoided to Chelsea Until the final hypothetical leaves a favorable pathbut that we must finally demonstrate on the pitch, to do something beautiful once and for all in Europe.