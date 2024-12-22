LaLiga 24-25
Isco, Lo Celso and, mainly, Fornals, return to Pellegrini’s squad; The man from Castellón returns a month later
Yesterday’s defeats by Real Sociedad and Osasuna benefit the Verdiblancos, who, if they win, could climb to seventh position
The calendar year of 2024 ends for the Real Betis As far as official matches are concerned with the Rayo Vallecano visit to the stadium Benito Villamarin in the match that will close the 18th day of the 24-25 championship. It will remain…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Betis #Rayo #year #closer #Europe
Leave a Reply