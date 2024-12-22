Betis could not say goodbye to 2024 with a victory. Pellegrini’s team took the lead against Rayo, but the Madrid team managed to equalize the match so that the result did not change further. In Al Final de la Palmera we value the individual performances of the Betic players: THIS IS HOW VIEITES PLAY APPROVED The first time he couldn’t handle Isi’s shot, but the second time he did get a good hand. SABALY APPROVED With a good pass he caused the penalty that Isco would convert. Pellegrini gave him an early vacation. BARTRA APPROVED In recent weeks he has earned a good Christmas basket. He didn’t want to go on vacation early and worked as hard as anyone. LLORENTE APPROVED Everyone will want it at home at Christmas, because it cuts as well as a good ham knife. The same class as a 5J. PERRAUD SUSPENSE The orange card was played in the first half and in the second he gave away a ball at the start that ended with a great goal from Isi. JOHNNY BIEN Metronome of the current Betis. It couldn’t cope in some phases, but the team recomposed itself at its own pace. ALTIMIRA SUSPENSE Lost in several phases of the match chasing the Rayo footballers. Little prominence. ISCO BIEN Return to ownership with a goal. He is not afraid to shine again even though he lacks gas in the tank. CELSO APPROVED With Isco by his side he looks shy like a child who meets his idol. He arrived at the game when Isco came out. . ABDE SUSPENSE He is at Betis because he has a lot of quality… but he usually makes bad decisions at the last moment. VITOR ROQUE APPROVED With his change of look, Chimy Ávila took control of him. A fighter, he caused the penalty, looked for the goal… and missed a clear chance. FORNALS SUSPENSE As if he had not reappeared. Unnoticed. ASSANE APPROVED He did not lack will. AITOR RUIBAL APPROVED It never clashes BAKAMBU SUSPENSE He runs out of credit. A zero to the left at the time of completion. JUANMI SUSPENSE He didn’t have enough to make a difference at the top. PELLEGRINI APPROVED He improved the team with the changes, although the raw material is what it is. After the Christmas holidays, Betis will face Huesca at home in the Copa del Rey on January 4.

