The green and white club focuses on Cuadra Fernández and Pizarro Gómez; presents allegations before Discipline to avoid a sanction to Chimy Ávila
At Betis they have decided to raise the tone after feeling greatly harmed by the expulsion of Chimy Ávila in Villarreal. He does it after a victory, which reinforces his argument and is not disguised as an excuse although that action by Cuadra Fernández…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Betis #raises #tone #VAR
Leave a Reply