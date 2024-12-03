In it Betis There is certain concern with the team’s football level and the poor results translated into three consecutive defeats, but also a consolidated indignation with the arbitration treatment. So much so that the green and white team have decided to raise their voices together after what is considered a comparative offense in the action in which the penalty was awarded in an attempt to clear the ball. Perraud against Oyarzabal that the field referee did not indicate as the maximum penalty but the VAR did.

The fact is that in that play Hernandez Maeso He did not whistle anything but Del Cerro Grande warned him from the video referee room and made the referee who was on the pitch review the moment again and again to determine that he should signal the foul that led to the final 2-0.

This action is extremely reminiscent of the one that was not called as a penalty in the Betis – Getafe of the first league matches at Villamarín and in which Milla kicked Fornals once he had released the ball. So Sánchez Martínez did not whistle anything and the VAR did not warn him to go check it either. And for this reason, Betis, in a post on X, posted images of the two plays and asked the following question: “Why”?

Betis’ complaint on their official profile on social networks follows the statements they have been making both Manuel Pellegrini like Manu Fajardo once the Real Sociedad – Real Betis duel was over. «It was the typical penalty from a local player who tries to simulate so that the VAR intervenes. The referee fell, went to see him and gave a non-existent penalty. Very bad game between both teams without shooting on goal: the own goal came without their player to finish it off and the penalty was taken because they wanted to take it. “They found themselves with an own goal from us and a non-existent penalty,” said the coach.









At the same time, Manu FajardoBetic sports director, stated that “in the refereeing issue we ask that the same criteria be applied to everyone. And if yesterday was a penalty it had to be the one they gave to Johnny against Las Palmas or to Fornals with Getafe, or to Aitor at the Bernabéu. We must raise our voices and be looked at with the same criteria. Once again the VAR referees harm Real Betis this season. “We hope it is the last and that both Betis as an entity and its fans are respected.”