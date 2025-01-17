

01/17/2025



Updated at 11:54 a.m.





He Betis is determined to obtain the transfer of Anthony until the end of the season and has intensified negotiations with Manchester United in the last few hours, raising its offer for the second time to acquire the Brazilian’s services. It is an interesting opportunity that has been presented to the green and whites, the club considers, to be able to incorporate the 24-year-old Brazilian, who in 2022 broke the market when he was transferred from Ajax to Manchester United for one hundred million euros. Obviously he is not currently at the level he offered in Amsterdam after more than two seasons without finding his place in Old Trafford but in Heliópolis they are convinced that they can recover their best competitive version to contribute from the extreme right, where the block of defenders has one of its offensive shortcomings. Manuel Pellegrini. Antony, meanwhile, has minutes in United’s rotation but as a substitute.

Betis’ financial commitment to achieve the loan of Antony is important given the elite level of the footballer and the green and white have already made up to two formal offers to United to seek an understanding and for the operation to prosper, as they trust. The basic concept is to share the Brazilian’s record while the English club wants to guarantee that it will play in these months to recover part of the value it has lost in this time. And therein lies the question of the current dialogue to define the amounts that each entity has to take care of in this context. After an initial approach with a proposal considered insufficient by Manchester United, Betis listened to the English position and He uploaded his proposal looking for a rapprochement which is not yet definitive since there are still differences but they can be ironed out. The green and white team has a lot of competition when it comes to acquiring such an interesting player, but they have the desire expressed by the soccer player to try experience in LaLiga and prioritize the green and white team given that they compete in Europe and have a top coach like Manuel Pellegrini. .

The coach’s asset is important for Antony, as well as being able to verify that in Heliópolis footballers who had very high performances but then experienced slumps in their game such as Isco, Lo Celso and Ayoze. It is the idea that the winger wants for his own career and the one that Betis proposes to be able to attract a footballer with these characteristics in a market as complex as the January one and also thinking about possible subsequent agreements in the summer if the performance of the footballer grows and is comfortable in his Betic experience at this time.

Antony participated on Thursday night in Manchester United’s comeback against the Southampton on matchday 21 of the Premier League. He was on the pitch when the Old Trafford team scored the three goals in the final stretch but he also stood out for missing a very clear chance at 0-1. Ruben Amorimhis new coach, has given him a secondary role in the rotation and it is expected that in his departure on loan he will be able to accumulate the minutes he demands to recover his level, something that Betis undoubtedly offers him in a move agreed between the management. sports team and the coaching staff, who value Antony’s elite level.