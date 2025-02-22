He Betis wants to protect Titor Roque In every way. As a value of its template and as a person, affected in the mood for its performance. The Brazilian lives a few complex weeks with his step back in Manuel’s rotation … Pellegrini and with the runrún that will not end until day 28 for its possible transfer to the Palmeiras Breaking Barcelona his assignment in Heliopolis. This movement cannot be realized if Betis does not validate, which hardens its position with respect to the advanced in order to demand an economic benefit to open the door to the Brazilian. They are not going to stay in Heliopolis without a player of the offensive rotation and with site in the already immovable list of the conference, where it is not Cucho Hernándezwithout having a positive impact on its coffers, something that is now not close to doing. With this, the club covers its footballer both with the most qualified elements of the squad, such as the coaching staff and sports direction, looking for him to return to his best version after several games without seeing the door and with the slab of the direct red that he saw before the Kaa Gent and that make him a safe low for the two meetings of the round of 16 before the Vitoria de Guimaraes, given that UEFA never attends to the possible reduction of punishments.

The Vitor Roque agent, André Curyhe was last week in Seville with the Betic leaders to analyze his future and that of Natan, whom he also represents. They were preparing the land for the current Palmeiras offensive, which dialogues with Barcelona to compensate with 28 million euros The investment that the Catalans made last year by the striker and that returns to their country. The player wants to wait for the parties to agree but it is clear that returning to his country is an option in his career, following the footsteps of Luiz Henrique when he returned to the Botafogo, exploded again and now has returned to Europe for Sign for the CSKA of Moscow. In Betis he has a good community with a good community with Antony, Natan and Johnny Cardosoteammates who have advised him to continue in Heliopolis to develop his potential but the situation advances and everything will be decided this week until the closing of the Brazilian market on February 28. The only possible way for its departure, which would authorize LaLiga, would be that Betis lent Vitor Roque to Palmeiras until the end of the season with a purchase obligation then of which Barcelona would benefit but by which the Verdiblancos want to receive an amount . Thus, it is Betis who has the key since the player cannot be re -inscribed by the Barca now to sell it without Betis.

Vitor Roque is affected in the mood and shows some anxiety about the field to demonstrate the high value of Barcelona for him thirteen months ago. There were 30 million euros accompanied by expectations that made them not enjoy their experience as Barca in their first months and that in Betis he thought it would be different after Pellegrini’s full confidence in the beginning but that he has been losing to the competition of an improved Bakambu and with the arrival of Cuchothe club’s commitment after paying thirteen million euros in January. In that sense he losing the site as a headline for Pellegrini, who has only given him room in the eleven in the duel against the Gent, decaffeinated by the 0-3 of the first leg.

In that game, Vitor Roque was seen Something accelerated and inaccurateas on other occasions of Verdiblanco, and its performance was not complete until it was expelled with direct red by a stomp to a rival in the final stretch. All his teammates went to support him after this circumstance and the player left the locker room accompanied by Manu Fajardo, Betic sports director. Antony, Chimy, Isco and Abde They had tried to help him on the field giving him passes to mark but it was not possible and the Brazilian is still stagnant in the seven goals in 32 played games.

«We can not reproach Vitor Roque. I have not yet seen the expulsion. He tried everywhere looking for his goal. Maybe due to excess anxietywhich is normal. He is a young player who is spending a moment of uncertainty and you have to try to support it, ”Pellegrini said at the end of the match against the Gent. «Vitor Roque knows that we are with him, we support him, he is young. What he has done did it without intention because he is a big heart, ”he had said Chimy Ávila.

The Betis assumed the salary of Vitor Roqueof the most important of the workforce, last summer in the assignment agreement with Barcelona, ​​which can be extended one more campaign until 2026 if the parties agree and would include whether a purchase clause is executed by the fixed heliopolitans in 25 million, with Barca repurchase. Seeing that its market value is going down and that its prominence in Betis also decreases, the club chaired by Joan Laporta It is more than accessible to a possible output of Vitor Roque, although this circumstance must be validated by Betis, which has its rights until June. If the Verdiblancos enter an amount that seems interesting to allow him to leave the operation can occur but if not, the player will continue at the orders of Pellegrini. Bakambu’s injury gives him more options to have minutes in Getafe although the headline will be Cucho.