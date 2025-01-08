He Betis Take advantage of the context of Assane’s departure to be very aware of everything the market offers, beyond what may happen in the first team, given that the 11.5 million euros made for the transfer of the winger to Como 1907 They also allow us to see future scenarios as an arrival for Betis Deportivo, which are subject to future departures that are not currently planned. For quite a few months now, Assane has considered himself far from the discipline that is the responsibility of the first subsidiary, but the truth is that at an administrative level he held a federative license that is now void, hence Betis remains very attentive to everything that happens. in this winter market, with opportunities such as those that open up for the second Heliopolitan team that aspires to seek direct promotion to LaLiga Hypermotion.

The name of Antonio Torala 21-year-old footballer from Real Murcia, advanced by journalist Ángel García, who plays for the club of the same category and the Betis Deportivo group, First Federation, where he is ranked third with 30 points, the same as the pupils heliopolitans, seconds. With a contract until June 2026 and a termination clause of half a million euros, Toral is one of the men that the youth football management has under its scrutiny just in case a youth player beyond Assane comes out, something that at the moment is far from happening, as confirmed by sources from the Heliopolitan club, which would only agree to negotiate part of the clause while the Murcia club is not willing to let him sell at any price: “He is ours and has a contract until 2026,” they indicated in ORM Deportes after having asked the team that keeps Toral under contract about the situation.

Thus, Betis seeks to get ahead with a first survey in which to assess options to reinforce the team led by Arzu, where there is a clear follow-up by different positions to improve the second Betis team, despite the fact that the green and white club’s initial interest is that of Do not move a piece unless more movements occur in the form of exits. Assane’s departure means that Betis Deportivo now has 23 licenses under its belt, and the club is looking at one of the great promises of Murcian football such as Toral, a extreme left with a lot of imbalance and overflow who can also perform on the right wing, and who has made the leap to the Murcia first team after having been considered one of the key pieces of the Paprika reserve team, Real Murcia Imperial, to the point of qualifying for promotion to the Second Federation with a role His was very outstanding, with 25 games and four goals until June, debuting in the Copa del Rey. Murcia renewed it in the summer until that date, 2026, with a termination clause of 500,000 euros, which will rise to 1.5 million if Murcia is promoted to the Second Division, according to data from The truth.