The legal services of Real Betis are going to present a letter in the next few hours to the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation to make allegations regarding Cuadra Fernández’s minutes regarding the Villarreal – Betis match. The green and white club intends to annul the direct red card shown by the Balearic referee to its striker half an hour into the match, an action that was widely protested when it was confirmed on television that it did not deserve expulsion but rather a simple reprimand.

It should be remembered that Cuadra Fernández stated in the minutes that he showed the red card to Chimy with the following justification: «He was sent off for tackling an opponent from behind, knocking him down, without any intention of playing the ball and having the opponent as an object. Later he launches a second kick, this one without reaching him. Of course, there are no references from the referee to the Argentine’s subsequent protests at being sent off.

According to the LaLiga Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee can punish Chimy with between one and three match suspensions for this action as drafted by Cuadra Fernández, since it is considered that “direct expulsion during the course of a match will result in the imposition of the sanction of suspension for at least one match, unless the fact constitutes a more serious infraction, with the corresponding pecuniary accessory”, and in its second point it adds that “In those cases in which the expulsion from the field of play is due to situations in which the footballer would not have had the possibility of contesting the ball, the suspension will be at least two games.” But, according to the relative article 130, they can consider that “occurring in a violent manner on the occasion of the game or as a direct consequence of some incident thereof, provided that the action causes risk, but no harmful or harmful consequences occur, it will be sanctioned.” with suspension of one to three games or for a period of up to one month.

At Betis they are going to try to prevent this from happening and that is why they have presented allegations to the minutes to prevent Discipline from severely punishing Chimy and even making the red card null and void given that all the refereeing specialists have agreed that it is a lack of yellow and that it makes no sense that Cuadra did not rely on the VAR to correct his decision or that Pizarro Gómez did not adequately warn him.