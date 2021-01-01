Betis has postponed the training that it had planned for this Friday due to three possible new cases of covid. The session at the beginning of the year was to prepare for this Saturday’s derby against Sevilla (16:15, Movistar LaLiga). The club is awaiting conclusive results.

Manuel Pellegrini, Betis coach, has had to postpone the work session after this Thursday, in the PCR tests prior to the derby at the Benito Villamarín carried out on the entire squad, anomalies were detected in three results. For this reason, the players and the coaching staff once again underwent new tests this morning to obtain conclusive results.

While waiting for these final results (which the club expects for this afternoon), which is a necessary condition before training, Betis plans to exercise in the afternoon as long as the data obtained is satisfactory. Last Monday, the Verdiblanco team already had to modify their work plan before Tuesday’s game against Levante, as they could not carry out the planned morning training, which was postponed to the afternoon. That same day at night, the club reported that the full back Álex Moreno had tested positive after the return from the Christmas holidays and specified that the rest of the squad had tested negative in the tests carried out.