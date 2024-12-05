He Betis They qualified last Wednesday in the second round of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey by beating Sant Andreu in Barcelona (1-3), which made things really complicated at times for the green and white team and Pellegrini’s men are already expecting an opponent in the round of 32 of the cup competition. The four teams competing in the Spanish Super Cup will already participate in this draw, namely: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and Athletic Club and the possible date of the match is within the possible January 3, 4 and 5, 2025. The last The 2024 match will be played by Betis against Rayo and the first in LaLiga will be the one against Valladolid on the weekend of January 11.

In this way, it will be the next Monday, December 9 at 1:00 p.m. in the football city of Las Rozas in Madrid when a new draw is held for the pairings, and it is already known who will be the candidates to be linked with Betis in this third match of the tournament that they managed to win in the spring of 2022. It arrives Betis entered this new clash by defeating both the aforementioned Sant Andreu and Gévora by a resounding victory that took place at the Francisco de la Hera in Badajoz (1-6).

Thus, Betis will face one of the following teams that will be in the different pots of this new cup raffle. There will already be 32 clubs immersed in this new round that is gradually bringing the participants closer to the final rounds of the tournament, still far away on the calendar. What must be taken into account regarding this draw is that the four in the Super Cup will be paired with those who have passed the previous round, always starting with those with a lower category. Likewise, the rest will be linked as long as possible. Betis does not have the option to face a LaLiga EA Sports club and, therefore, will be a visitor.

LaLiga EA Sports: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic, Mallorca, Celta, Las Palmas, Valladolid, Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, Leganés, Atlético, Osasuna, Getafe, Sevilla, Real Sociedad.









LaLiga Hypermotion: Elche, Granada, Huesca, Eldense, Almería, Racing, Tenerife, Racing Ferrol, Cartagena.

First Federation: Ourense, Marbella, Ponferradina.

Second Federation: Barbastro, Pontevedra, Deportiva Minera and UD Logroñés.