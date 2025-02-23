He Betis He wants to return to Europe. It is the objective of the season. It is clear. He has left advantage, he has started from further back, has wasted points against Las Palmas, Valladolid or Alavés. But there it is. Provisional sixth. If the ray is doing a temporary, … Those of Pellegrini already have the same 35 points. Europe is there, in your hand. Second consecutive victory and confirmation of the jump in the classification. The one who expected and sued. He did it to the loins of the undisputed quality of Isco, author of the two Verdiblancos goals. But also of the Antony, which was in all the dangerous actions demonstrating a superior quality but was expelled by direct red in the lengthe by a ball without ball to which Alberola Rojas was very severe because it barely gives in the rival. The clash against Madrid will be lost. A very important victory for the Verdiblancos in the fief of the best team of 2025, which was undefeated and who was in the squad of those who aspire to be direct rivals of the Heliopolitans.

But Betis is the team that goes around, in that area where he wants and must live by budget, potential and hobby. And it is natural because with what Pellegrini has in his hands for these results. It was hard for him to start in Getafe but resolved with the first of Isco after a tremendous quality action and determination of Antony. And knotted the duel after the break with the penalty noted by the Malaga after foul on Cucho. It was a day of good reading and capacity not only to define, but to know how to suffer. The centrals, Ricardo, Johnny, Altimira and the speed of resolution above. A team that already works, that already has personality, that already knows what he plays and shows that he is up there to stay.

Luckily Antony referred to discomfort in the heating rondo. If not, the rivals with the ball in the neck and dancing Sevillanas would have gone. What a footballer. Improves everything that passes through its Brazilian boots. He did it in a goal that must be taught in schools. For his race and determination, which dodges Alderete and goes through Diego Rico’s legs to know how to stop where he wants, when the rivals are with his tongue he was returning without even thinking what happens behind him. But Antony stops, raises his head and sees Isco, with whom he shares language. The Malaga enters through the center, projecting a lane towards the goal between Djené and Duarte. Antony passes the hard and measured spherical and Isco does everything else. His oriented control, dragging the ball with his right foot to put himself in advantage, but placing the body sensationally, protecting his possession and also his integrity with the breath of djené in the neck, knowing that if the togolese enters him as he usually is penalty. The ball walks as if it were on the slow motion, rocked on the leather of Isco’s footwear, as if it took it with the hand and put it gently ahead, as in the petanca. There the Bético already has it, which stretches and prolongs the ball to the network, with David Soria doing a stretch for the photo, with the Betics jumping between ruffled and fascinated, hands in the air and the head, because they just saw a man Golazo that puts them ahead on the scoreboard in is such beautiful dialogue that their two brightest players practice. A luxury.

The game had begun intense and rhythm, also imprecise and fierce. Come on, ugly. Let us leave euphemisms. Bordalás had placed Djené on the right side to make Jesus an individual marking. There is nothing respect that the kid already causes. The technician was right. With the Togolés on top of the Alcalareño but the 0-1 of Isco forced Getafe to assume risks and Djené returned to the center of the countryside. It was like freeing Jesus, who already ran easy, as he knows, with Juan Iglesias and Duarte fed up with the nightmare of seeing the dorsal at 36. But for the ball to arrive, Betis had a problem at the exit, something that Getafe He distinguished going to press everyone but floating something to Bartra, who solved him with balls looking for the cucho and second moves. There they had to be pending Altimira and Johnny Cardoso, who fought a tremendous battle for the central circle. Meanwhile, Antony went to his in the band, with an active sabaly bending him and with Cucho and Cardoso breaking. Betis has the party to sentence it because its rival is stunned. It only responds with the goal canceled to Juanmi in a very clear offside motivated by an intelligent push from Bartra to place him where he wanted. Cardoso has another clear opportunity before the break after Antony measured pass. Betis goes to the intermediate knowing that it is being better and stroking an advantage that is tremendously valuable.

With the security of the domain overlook of Bartra and Llorente, Betis defends himself well from the logical section in which Getafe wants to demonstrate reaction. Ricardo, by the way and is news, is quite good in his band, comfortable with and without ball. And even tries a shot that Soria clears with difficulties. Johnny likes them with technical gestures. They arrive two clear opportunities for the Betics but not the 0-2 and that is a lament. Antony is left alone behind a wall with cucho and his strong shot in Soria’s face is clear by the goal. Then comes a ball from Antony to Cucho, in a change of play, and the Colombian for and tries the shot on foot standing with a thread that he trusts that it is a goal. In fact it will be celebrated. Soria believes that he is going. And it gives in the post. Pellegrini removes Jesus and puts Chimy. In the next Altimira action he has a clear occasion with a cross shot from the front with the left.

A well -brought counterattack with support with Antony returns to the Colombian, who cuts Alderete and receives a foul within the area. Penalty. It is the 76 minute and Isco will throw it for 0-2. There Pellegrini sees the insured and active changes by entry to Vitor Roque and Aitor by Cucho and Sabaly. Immediately Borja Mayoral brand to shorten distances. The 1-2 puts tension into a story that could be placid. You will press the Bordalás team and you have to know how to live with it. Antony and Isco have the sentence in a backlash in which they give everything in the 84th minute but Malaga does not reach the end of the auction. The game is now a Vietnam for each ball. Betis is in his field threatening with the backlash and Getafe is desperate to each struggle. The expulsion of Antony is absurd but it is an anecdote that affects more a day of Madrid than today. Then the Getafe also stays with ten. It is the prelude to the end. The game is over with a resolutive triumph that makes Betis jump to Europe to stay. In the area where he wants and should live.