The Betis is determined to give a spin to the center of your defense for the next season and the renewal of Victor Ruiz causes a Domino effect. Although Mandi already left for Villarreal at the end of his contract, now the one with all the ballots of go out is Sidnei, which the club has placed on the market.

Signed in summer 2018, Sidnei still has a contract year signed with Betis. However, the Brazilian central He disappeared of the plans of Manuel Pellegrini in March, when he played his last minutes with the green-and-white shirt. With Victor Ruiz renewed and with Bartra with the confidence of the Chilean, Antonio Cordon, Betic sports director, not only looking for a mandi refill, rather, it aims to increase competition in the center of the rear by giving departure to Sidnei and signing another central.

Sidnei has played 64 games in the three seasons that the Betis shirt has defended. The course just concluded has been the least important for him, since he only appeared in 15 matches and it did not even reach the 1,000 minutes played.