In his beginnings with the Arsenal under-21 team, Marcelo Flores was a very outstanding young man. Not only within Mexico, but at an international level, wonderful things were said about the Mexican, who last year signed with the Real Oviedo team of the second division of Spain. A hasty measure and that he took after not being valued by Mikel Arteta in the first team. In the end, this has been a mistake, because the Mexican spent the last six months sitting on the bench and the first semester of the course did not have much activity either.
Arsenal and the Oviedo team decided to end the relationship for the Mexican player who is now working again with the Gunners youth team. The position of the London team is clear, the footballer can stay with the sub-21 and be promoted to the first team if Arteta wishes. Something that actually looks very complex, which is why they are looking for a club that continues to work with Flores on loan and this could well be Betis.
From Spain it is reported that Betis has opened its door to the possible signing of the Mexican player this summer. After the departure of Canales, the club is looking for a footballer who can perform as a ’10’, with a secondary role behind Isco. In addition, they like the fact that Flores has the integers to also perform as a winger, which is why they are considering a loan with a purchase option, without having yet a formal offer on the ‘Gunner’ table.
#Betis #opens #door #Marcelo #Flores
