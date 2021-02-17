Real Betis negotiates with Turkish midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz. The 24-year-old midfielder has been in the orbit of the Andalusian club for a long time. The footballer’s contract with Besiktas ends in June and he has not yet reached an agreement for the renewal, since they cannot agree on the salary. Thus, Tokoz is already listening to other offers and, specifically, one has come from Spain. The Turkish international is free to make a pre-contract with any club according to FIFA rules as he is in the last six months of ending his contract.

As confirmed by As, those responsible for Betis have contacted the player’s representative, Ahmet Bulut. The Verdiblancos’ proposal is a two-year contract. He would receive a salary of 1.5 million euros net for each of them. Dorukhan Tokoz has informed Besiktas that he has decided to leave the club at the end of the season. Betis is not the only one interested. Also the Italian Udinese has been interested. The midfielder signed for Besiktas from Eskisehirspor in July 2018. Tokoz had a great season in his first year in the Besiktas jersey, but the second season he suffered a serious injury, so he couldn’t play for eight months. This campaign, the footballer has played in 23 games and has given three assists.

Ferro, in the sights of Galatasaray.

On the other hand, as AS learned, Galatasaray is watching Francisco Reis Ferreira ‘Ferro’, on loan to Valencia from Benfica. The Turkish club was thinking of signing the central defender in January to replace Chiristian Luyindama, but finally the transfer of the Congolese international could not be carried out and he remained in the team. The Ché club reached an agreement with Benfica for the loan of the 23-year-old central defender. But Valencia does not have a purchase option for the Portuguese. Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim has a good relationship with Benfica sports director Rui Costa. Terim had him at his command when he was the coach of Fiorentina and the Italian club signed Costa from Benfica at the request of the coach. Thanks to that good relationship between Terim and Costa, Galatasaray have obtained the loan of Gedson Fernandes. Terim is going to request the loan of Ferro for the summer market. Benfica asks 20 million euros for the sale of the player.