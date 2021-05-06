Antonio Cordón, Betis sports director, tried to review yesterday the keys of the team at the gates of the final stretch of the season and did not hesitate to flatter some of his players before a summer that foresees many movements in the squad. The name of Diego Lainez is in many lights and Cordón hinted at his intentions with the Mexican: “We with Lainez are very happy, he is a boy who is growing, who is going to continue growing within the national team, who is now also presenting himself to the Olympic Games, which is also on the roster of the senior team and I think it will give many afternoons of glory for the team and I also hope that it will be at Betis.

Lainez’s performance is still far from the expectations that emerged after the disbursement of those fifteen million euros two years ago. Manuel Pellegrini gave him prominence since January and his version grew with the passage of the games, although in Heliópolis they expect a qualitative leap more in the footballer. With the summer market near, the club does not contemplate for the moment that its name is in the window, despite the fact that there were exit options in previous windows. Pellegrini wants him on his team and at Betis there is multiplied confidence in his growth in the face of the imminent future.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 6, 2021

Cordón touched on other issues, although he did not want to get wet in the future of Emerson, who points to Barcelona after his two and a half years on loan at Betis. “We would like him to stay with us, we have seen his growth. But we will wait fifteen days and it will be time to make decisions,” he said. Cordón’s sights are on Granada: “For Betis the important thing with all my feeling is to beat Granada, it is the first objective, we do not set ourselves another objective. It is the closest match to us, it will be very difficult there. They beat us, they were superior, it is our goal, to win and we’ll see how everything continues “.