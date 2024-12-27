Betis remains vigilant and active in the face of the market long before the imminent winter window begins and one of the most notable objectives to strengthen the midfield bears the name of the pivot Arhur Melo for whom Betis is working but with whom at the moment there is no agreement either with the player himself or with his entity, because there are still many circumstances missing for his arrival to take place, many of them in turn concerning the sales capacity that have the club in the next market. At 28 years old, the Juventus footballer does not fit into the plans of his coach and former footballer Thiago Motta and is about to try new adventures away from Turin, as he has been doing in recent campaigns, hence why Betis is wanting move as quickly as possible to start conversations for days with the midfielder’s own entourage and also with his club, which would only let him leave in principle under the loan format. Olympique de Marseille has also been serving as competition for Betis for an operation that is still in the embryonic phase.

The Verdiblancos, who do not have Melo as their only objective in this position, propose a transfer to start from the first month of 2025 until the end of the course, to which Juventus hopes to add a purchase option for an amount close to twelve million euros, as indicated by the Italian journalist Nico Shirafor this Brazilian midfielder who is well known in the Spanish league, especially for his time at Barcelona, ​​a club that once paid 30 million euros to sign him from Gremio in 2018-19. It was Juventus that in 2020-21 managed to acquire Melo at the height of his best football, paying the not inconsiderable figure of 80 million euros for his transfer. Since then, the Brazil international has been interspersed with several loan spells at top clubs such as Liverpool and Fiorentina, with too much irregularity, to end up again in the Old Signorawhere he has not counted for his coach and the club has decided several weeks ago that the best thing for him was for him to go out again in the current market.

Betis is therefore approaching, but Melo’s option is not the only one that the Betis sports commission has on the table, more attentive today to the departures to undertake future incorporations in the coming days, with special interest in the already known positions of the right winger and the forward, not to mention the position of the center back and the left winger, but the truth is that it has been advancing in this sense with Arthur and other proper names waiting to see how these negotiations evolve, and above all how they are They are developing possible exits that may occur in this sense, all eyes turning towards Assane Diaowho was already very close to leaving Heliópolis in the market and could leave an income with capital gains in a hypothetical sale that would greatly help Betis to obtain liquidity to face arrivals that are currently beginning to be cooked, with many fronts open in that sense.

Betis therefore works with short lists in many positions that can be either reinforced or relieved that also allow them to wait for events in the form of departures so that when they occur they have advanced contractual details for those can improve Pellegrini’s team in January. The same thing happens with other positions in a market that promises to be moved to the Betic team as soon as these exits can be unlocked.