He Betis He is going to reinforce his squad in the January market and one of the positions in which Manu Fajardo’s sports management moves is that of right winger. There, the Verdiblanco club is monitoring the situation of a footballer who is theoretically out of Verdiblanco’s economic reach, but in Heliópolis they want to speed up the options of convincing the parties to incorporate him under advantageous conditions. It is about Anthonyfrom Manchester United. The name of the 24-year-old Brazilian international is on the table of Betis officials as a possible January reinforcement given the player’s ostracism in his club, his desire to change leagues and the football conditions that fit the Betis squad for can be recovered in the hands of Manuel Pellegrini after having made a splash in 2022 with a stratospheric transfer of one hundred million euros from Ajax to United.

The operation is considered “very difficult” in the Betic club but the first movements have already been made through the sports management led by Fajardo and the Brazilian’s agents, who welcome the green-and-white possibility to relaunch Antony’s career. that this season he has only played 349 minutes distributed in eleven matches, five of them in the Premier Leaguefour in the Europa League and two in the EFL Cup, where he scored his only goal. Last season he did play 38 games but did not offer the expected performance and was losing his place with Ten Hag. now with Ruben Amorim He is gaining a little more presence but he has not yet been a starter in his league and his performances are intermittent. Antony has a huge salary that Betis cannot reach in its entirety but the operation that is initially proposed as a loan includes sharing the salary with United and that the footballer renounces amounts to be able to undertake his arrival, which also depends on the departure of some green and white asset such as Assane, who has been valued at around fifteen million euros.

With this income a good part of Antony’s cost could be covered, although we must assess the competition that Betis will have when it comes to incorporating a player of this level, with many girlfriends on the market given the level exhibited not so long ago in your selection and Ajaxmainly (with 22 goals and 24 assists in 82 official matches), although he is in the doldrums at United being only 24 years old.

Antony’s football characteristics are ideal for Pellegrini’s gamewhich always asks for elite-level footballers who can improve the competitive level of the group. He is a left-footed footballer who plays preferably on the right and has speed as his main virtue to overwhelm rival defenses. The Brazilian saw his star fall with his limited participation in the English team, which was compounded by non-sporting problems. Now he wants to return to his best level when he is still 24 years old and is on the agenda of several clubs, among which is Betis waiting for an opportunity that has already been tested and that Heliópolis sees as complex but not impossible.









Betis is looking for a player with these characteristics to improve its attack taking into account that the departure of Bakambu and Juanmi in cutting-edge positions, as well as an income from Assanewhich is being moved by Jonathan Barnett precisely in the Premier League but also has the surveillance of Porto and Feyenoord. How the departures of the aforementioned players materialize will be key for Betis to be able to fulfill their expectations in a market that is still somewhat stagnant but is expected to gain momentum in the coming weeks. In Heliópolis they are used to moving in the last days of a window that has been productive in recent seasons in green and white.