The Betis squad has changed drastically this season. The Verdiblancos leaders have worked to strictly comply with the demands of LaLiga, something they achieved last September by returning to the 1-1 rule. However, to achieve this the Heliopolitan club has had to move many pieces and, consequently, has the least valuable squad in recent years. In fact, the current team is the lowest value of the Manuel Pellegrini era.

According to the specialized website Transfermarkt, the Betis squad has a total value of 165.2 million eurosvery far from the 187 million it had before the start of the last summer market. In this way, Betis is the tenth most valuable team in LaLiga, dropping three places compared to last season and one compared to last summer. This devaluation of the squad is due to the departure of important players such as Fekir, Guido Rodríguez or Willian Joséin addition to the team’s irregular performance in this first round of the 2024-25 season.

The sports management led by Manu Fajardo has had a very busy summer. Up to 18 operations, between departures and arrivals, to create a competitive squad in Europe and, at the same time, be friendly to the economic situation of the club. A difficult balance to achieve, but the club trusts in Manuel Pellegrini’s ability to squeeze his players to give their best in all competitions.

Disappointing performance

At the moment, the results achieved by Betis are somewhat disappointing. Not in vain, the team is out of the European positions in LaLiga, although it is very close behind. He has also achieved qualify for the next round of Conference Leaguebut has not managed to be among the top eight positions, which was the main objective. There is confidence in the winter market and the recovery of players who are currently in the infirmary so that, starting in February, there will be a qualitative leap.









Meanwhile, what has been achieved so far has devalued the team. In fact, there are only three players in the Betic squad who have grown in recent months: Fran Vieties, Altimira and Ez Abde.

The Betic goalkeeper has taken over the starting role after Rui Silva went down with a shoulder injury. This continuity has caused the youth player to go from 500,000 to 800,000 euros. For its part, Altimira has seen its value rise from 3.5 to 7.5 millionan increase in which the player’s consistency has also had to do with the numerous absences that the team has had in the midfield. Finally, Abde is the only green and white attacker who increases his valuation from the current 12 to 15 million.

Many devaluations

Betis’ most valuable players are currently Johnny Cardoso, Giovani Lo Celsowhich remain at 20 million euros, and Vitor Roque, who has gone from 30 to 20. They have also dropped William Carvalho (from 3 to 2 million euros), Pablo Fornals (from 14 to 9 million euros) and Isco (from 8 million to 6). Juanmi has dropped from 6 to 4 million, Assane Diao It has dropped three million and is currently valued at 9 million.