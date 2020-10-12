Nabil Fekir is indisputable for Manuel Pellegrini in the current Betis project, but the Chilean coach wants to enhance his qualities on the pitch and also take maximum care of his physical efforts. The Frenchman was a starter in the five games of this League, but was also changed in each of them, a very different circumstance from last season, when he was only substituted in a third of the duels. Pellegrini wants him to raise his level and trusts that he will be one of his team’s scoring assets despite the fact that he was not fine against Valencia in front of goal. Fekir continues to leave more flashes than decisive moments.

The player has his sights on the next Eurocup and to convince Didier Deschamps he will have to multiply his figures compared to last season and be more regular in their contributions to the Pellegrini team. The coach demands more of him, also physically, with a pressure dynamic that raises the player’s performance at this start of the season. The former Lyon coach knows that his new coach can be his best ally when it comes to making a qualitative leap to his performance in LaLiga. For now, his league start invites hope and also awakens a reality: he must increase his performance if he intends to continue being a fixture for the coach and not disappear from the pitch in the final stages of the duels.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of October 11, 2020

The club is also aware of its evolution. In Heliópolis they are aware of their weight in the market and the needs that will be in the futureWith French being one of the main options for income to enter the coffers in future market windows. There were no big offers this summer and Fekir only intends to make the leap to a big one if he leaves Betis, a circumstance that requires a higher level of performance from the footballer. The Frenchman, absent from Deschamps’ last call, does not throw in the towel. He wants more and Pellegrini’s demand will be his best guarantee.