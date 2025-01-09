He Real Betis and the Sporting of Portugal are in full negotiations for the transfer of Rui Silva. The Portuguese club has approached the Heliopolitans requesting the purchase of the goalkeeper under conditions that, for now, do not convince the Betis, who are in no hurry given that the player has a contract until 2026 and they still have this window and the summer window to being able to do business with a player who arrived at zero cost. But Lisbon’s desire to get Rui Silva is strong and the parties will continue to discuss figures that are not really far from an agreement.

And Betis have made it clear to Sporting the starting price of Rui Silva and that they do not plan to lower the amount much in the negotiation for a 30-year-old goalkeeper who is currently being a regular part of the Portuguese team’s plans with Roberto Martinez.

In this way, Sporting has come to propose a loan for this campaign associated with a purchase obligation of three million euros executable at the end of 2024-25 to take over the goal until June 2027, which would be the contract that has proposed the Portuguese goalkeeper. But this option has been rejected by the Betis, who intend earn at least five million for your starting goal.

According to several Portuguese media, such as A Bola and Maisfutebol, Sporting is willing to raise its proposal until we can reach 4.5 million always in the scenario of a purchase obligation, which is something that Betis demands for the departure of Rui Silva, which does not want it to be conditioned by other factors such as performance or the will of the club. At Heliópolis they are clear that the moment is to formalize a direct deposit for their player.









Thus, in the next few hours progress can be made depending on the hurry that Sporting is in given that Betis is preparing for this Saturday’s clash against Valladolid with the option of Rui Silva’s return to ownership after being out for a month due to the shoulder injury that occurred during the Betis – Barcelona warm-up.

Sporting is the leader of its country’s league and participates in the Champions League. The Uruguayan alternates in his goal Franco Israel and the bosnian Vladan Kovacevic but none are offering a high level, so they are looking for a goalkeeper like Rui Silva to strengthen their goal.