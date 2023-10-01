DirectChronicle

Betis recovered their good feelings to win with absolute justice against a very tender Valencia. The Andalusian triumph was incontestable, like its high-flying football. The one that emanated from footballers like Rodri, Isco or Marc Roca, also from William Carvalho when he came on in the second half. A very silky football that found thread in fast players like Assane Diao or Abde. The former Barcelona player, by the way, scored a spectacular goal on the counterattack after a measured pass from Carvalho.

3 Bravo, Héctor Bellerín, Pezzella, Juan Miranda, Bartra (Chadi Riad, min. 45), Assane Diao, Guido Rodríguez (Sergi Altimira, min. 87), Marc Roca, Rodri, Isco (William Carvalho, min. 61) and Ayoze Pérez (Borja Iglesias, min. 71) 0 Mamardashvili, Cenk Özkacar, Cristhian Ibarguen, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby (undefined, min. 88), Pepelu (Hugo González, min. 85), Andre Almeida (Hugo Guillamón, min. 68), Francisco Martinez (Mario Domínguez, min. 77), Gozalbez Gilabert (Diego López, min. 45), Javi Guerra and Yaremchuk (Hugo Duro, min. 45) Goals 1-0 min. 40: Assane Diao. 2-0 min. 51: Marc Roca. 3-0 min. 85: Abde. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Yellow cards Ayoze Pérez (min. 11), Cenk Özkacar (min. 40), Gabriel Paulista (min. 43) and Pezzella (min. 89) See also The UAE calls for a deeper understanding of the issue of terrorism

Valencia must wait. Their young footballers are aiming high, but right now the team is a nursery school. It is very difficult, almost impossible, for players who play in the reserve team to make an immediate difference in a League as competitive as the First Division. Shuffle, yes, try to accumulate points to avoid the difficulties of last year. The Andalusians, for their part, put an end to a bad streak that had them somewhat stuck after three games without a win in the League.

Manuel Pellegrini always finds the formula for his team to remain competitive. With these three points they are placed in seventh position, four points from fourth place and three from fifth. The best thing, however, was the recovery of good feelings and an excellent game.

Betis has found a diamond. It remains to be polished, since everything about it is wildly raw and natural. This is Assane Diao, a young man of just turned 18 who has awakened an impressive enthusiasm in the Betic fans. An emergence that has been great for Betis and, of course, also for the League itself as a business and spectacle. Assane, of Senegalese origin, has gone in two weeks from playing in the Sevillian team’s youth first team to showing a superlative performance at Betis. He scored against Granada and did so again against this Valencia team also full of youngsters, also surpassed in the first half by another talent as precocious as it is real, Assane.

The Betis winger’s goal offered justice in a match better played by Manuel Pellegrini’s team, who came into the duel somewhat stuck after going three games without winning in the League (one loss and two draws). A team deeply renewed by its coach after the draw in Granada, more confident at the back and patient to find its moment. A team where their coach dared to put Isco and Rodri together, two very talented players who kept the pace of a Betis that was more established than Valencia.

Baraja had many casualties and, in addition, rotated in some positions. Players like Yaremchuk were lost, while Cenk suffered atrociously at left back against Assane. The Turkish center back was converted to left back due to the injuries of Gayà and Jesús Vázquez. Betis closed the game with a great shot from Marc Roca as soon as the second half began. A good corner kick taken by Isco was put into the net by the Catalan midfielder, who had an excellent match and combined perfectly with Guido.

Betis began to like each other with the 2-0. The entry of William Carvalho gave a lot of distinction to his game. In a counterattack well executed by the Portuguese, Abde entered the area to sneak the ball into the top corner. The Moroccan’s first goal with Betis, the winner of the match. “I have dreamed many times of scoring a goal here, in front of these wonderful fans. “I am very happy with how things have turned out for me both in Granada at my premiere and now here,” said Assane Diao, the young Betic star. At 18 years old, two games and two goals.

