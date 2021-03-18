Day 28 arrives or, which is the same, after its conclusion there will be only ten left for the end of the championship. It goes without saying that each game acquires a special significance. In recent appointments it has already been seen how some clubs play with some fear, looking at the classification more than the game in question. Two of those who can be calmer open the day: Betis Y I raised. On saturday the Eibar life is at stake in San Mamés and the Huesca in El Alcoraz against Osasuna. Nor is it a quiet game for Valladolid and less with its rival: the Seville. At 16:15 it is played by the Madrid with one of those clubs that sails in a nobody’s zone: the Celtic. Five games will go to Sunday, due to the national team stoppage. The repeating schedule is at 16:15, with the clashes between Valencia Y grenade Y Villarreal Y Cadiz. Before the Getafe–Elche. The final firework is the battle for LaLiga: Athletic-Alavés Y Real Sociedad-Barcelona.

Schedule: what time is LaLiga Santander Betis-Levante?

The Betis-Levante of LaLiga Santander matchday 28 is played on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín.

Television: how to watch LaLiga Santander’s Betis-Levante live on TV?

Betis-Levante on matchday 28 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through GOL, an open channel also available on the different platforms.



Internet: how to follow online the Betis-Levante of LaLiga Santander?

Betis-Levante can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

