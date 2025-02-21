02/21/2025



Updated at 6:37 p.m.





The Royal Betis Balompié, Ecoembes and Ecovidrio Foundation have signed a collaboration agreement for the implementation of “The Greenst A fans”, an innovative waste collection project during the match days at the Benito Villamarín stadium and its surroundings during the Party days.

Thanks to this initiative, both fixed and mobile sensitization and separate collection of plastic containers, cans and briks, paper and cardboard and glass containers will be established, both inside and outside the stadium. In addition, the collection operation will be active in the previous meeting, during the break and the departure of the party, thus facilitating the correct separation and management of the waste generated by the fans.

The project will have the support of specialized volunteers in environmental sustainability of the Real Betis – CaixaBank program, as well as the OK Planet NGO, who will inform and raise awareness among attendees about the importance of taking care of our spaces, recycling and circular economy, and his great relevance to the care of our planet. With this action, Real Betis reinforces its commitment to sustainability and the fight against climate change through its Forever Green platform, thus consolidating the generation of alliances for the protection of the environment.

Rafael Muela, manager of the Real Betis Balompié Foundation, stressed that «Real Betis has a firm commitment to sustainability. This alliance with Ecoembes and Ecovidrio allows us to take another step in the responsible management of waste on party days, making our fans of said commitment participate through joint action.









For their part, representatives of Ecoembes and Ecovidrio have underlined the importance of this type of initiatives to promote sustainable habits among citizens. «This alliance demonstrates again that all sectors can contribute to circularity. We are sure that Real Betis’s fans will commit to this initiative, generating a great positive impact on each of the matches, ”said Nieves Rey, director of communication of Ecoembes.

«Great sporting events have a huge mobilization power and can be key to generating positive changes in society. With ‘the greenest fans’, we want to demonstrate that football can be an ally of the environment, promoting responsible habits among thousands of people. Glass is a material with infinite lives, and each recycled bottle is another step towards a more sustainable future. Together, we can convert the Benito Villamarín and the Betic fans into an example of commitment to the planet, ”said Borja Martiarena, ecovidrio marketing director.

With this agreement, Real Betis, Ecoembes and Ecovidrio once again reinforce their commitment to the circular economy and sustainable waste management, promoting a cleaner stadium and a greener future for all.