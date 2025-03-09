03/09/2025



Fatiguites that pass. He suffered because this is the case but there Betis has the key to entering where he wants. The fifth place is there to flirt with her. In the bad days of the good ones, that others stand out. That is the secret of … team success. Because everyone has to get wet, and it rained fabric in Villamarín. Llorente scorer, Altimira Assistant, Ricardo Imperial. Isco was the usual but the penalty subtracts him. The important thing: the points. And Llorente’s goal was sung like that of that day of fair with Junior head against the same rival in another positive streak. Less bad.

This is how the Betis soccer players played Adrián APPROVED Serene in place. A good hand and a lot of talk with his defense. That is not gathering, what is needed. Sabaly GOOD It is so regular that it not only does the same game but develop it with the same face of the photo. Llorente REMARKABLE He saw yellow soon but remained in the game Dancing with Fabio Silva. And gave him even to mark Junior type. Golazo and add three points. Natan GOOD A couple of striking races of those who like staff because the Brazilian has its tribute touch as well, but firm behind. Ricardo GOOD The student who has best evolved in this month. Not only has it told Perraud that this lane is his, but he knows what he does and frees Jesus. Johnny Cardoso GOOD Ready with the ball, he let go better than anyone. Ready then looking for the yellow that will allow you to be in the derby. Fornals Suspense He ran, but the team noticed improvement when it came out. He is not comfortable, he did not pass friends. He lacks a bit. Antony GOOD It is a constant threat. It generates due to excess attention of the rival when it has the ball. That does contribute. He put good centers and tried. ISCO REMARKABLE It is difficult to lower the note. It is everywhere with the ball and without it. An example of everything. But the penalty failed. Jesús Rodríguez APPROVED The kid who gave in Cilsen had a hand. It always generates up. Again replaced. Cucho Hernández APPROVED I work the Colombian but gets too little goal. It will arrive. It ended. Altimira REMARKABLE Of the best entries in a substitute match. Abde GOOD He asked for the ball and was in the game. This time, yes. Bakambu GOOD In a few minutes it generated more danger in the area than cucho. Matthew APPROVED It came out to circulate quickly and control well. Pellegrini GOOD Three more points on a thick day. Winning is the only thing that counts in this series.

