He Betis From Pellegrini he has only managed to link four consecutive victories in LaLig … Real Madrid. It once again challenges the Chilean coach seeking to overcome. Today he has an opportunity to match the good times against Villarreal, Getafe, Cádiz and Alavés between February and March 2021 and against Elche, Levante, Barcelona and Real Sociedad between November and December of that same year. Today’s Betis wants to compare with the best of Pellegrini in this countdown towards the objectives of the season that the climbing is based on the sixth place to aspire to the fifth, which possibly gives access to play the Champions League.

It is the third game followed by Betis at home. He began with a capital joy defeating Madrid and lacked serenity to take advantage of Vitoria, leaving pending duties for the return. The Conference is parked although it will condition today’s eleven, undoubtedly. He rotated less pellegrini against the Portuguese and today the formation will have something more to balance the efforts, which are already noticed in this section of the course. Adrián, Sabaly, Llorente, Ricardo, Fornals, Abde or Cucho have many options to enter the initial formation. Not so the sanctioned Chimy Ávila, in addition to the injured Lo Celso and Marc Roca. Bellerín, who is the main novelty in the call, and Carvalho, either.

The Betic team must also be added, which came from such a positive cycle in LaLiga that it surprises that in Europe it has these dynamics such as 0-1 against the Kaa Gent or 2-2 with the Vitoria. As if it was difficult for them to be before unknown teams that do prepare the strengths and Betic defects well to influence their brake or exploitation, as the case may be. In LaLiga it has been different and has already been surpassing not only rivals with a large entity like Madrid or direct rivals such as the real one, but also the Getafe. Now a tremendously irregular palms arrives in its performance this course and that appears without Moleiro, surely its most talented footballer and who likes it very much in the Heliopolitan sports direction for his versatility and talent.

Real Betis

Adrián; Sabaly, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo; Altimira, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Abde; and Cucho Hernández.

Cillessen; Viti Rozada, Álex Suárez, Herzog, Álex Muñoz; Bajcetic, campaign; Sandro, Javi Muñoz, Manu Fuster; and Fabio Silva.

Sánchez Martínez (Murcia Committee).

Sánchez Martínez (Murcia Committee). Stadium

Benito Villamarín (18.30 / Movistar Laliga).

Betis will be what Betis wants this season because he has everything in his hand. If you maintain the current line, which is not easy, the fifth place will compete with Villarreal, which is six points although the yellow ones have one less match. But there is the challenge, like that of the Conference. In any case, the Verdiblancos have always maintained the line of looking at their qualities and not attending so much rivals. The reunion with the identity that has scored so much to this team has led him to the path of the wins. At last a team that wants the ball, which is more solid back, which has a stuck, that arrives with many people to the area, which challenges from the bands, which has mobility in the center of the field … individual yields have been growing as the states of Isco, Antony, cucho or cardoso form, but also of the secondary Ricardo or Sabaly type. Holding these actions for a longer time is now. Las Palmas arrives, a less glamorous rival than Madrid or some eighth European competition, and the points are worth the same. And more, at home that is where Betis has to squeeze to see everything that remains of LaLiga in the area that now occupies or even higher.

Because it is glimpsed that the table will be fractured in that area where considerable jam has been producing with a handful of equipment at a few points. Rivals will fall and Betis has to be there, like the smartest in the platoon and reduce distances to threaten Villarreal, who still has to visit Villamarín. It is his goal in LaLiga, the carrot in the competition that feeds him. In the conference he also has the eye on and just this match is sandwiched and arrives with the affordable mourning costume. And experience, as happened with Alavés, already dictates that they should not be trusted.

Pitará Sánchez Martínez, veteran and with a even history with the Verdiblancos of nine wins, nine losses and five boards. The Murciano and Verdiblanco are usually shown are Aphrecibidos Isco, Johnny Cardoso and Bakambu, also looking at the derby of March 30. Sánchez has already swallowed in the first round the penalty about the American who could decide that 1-1. Today, that goes unnoticed and that Betis knows how to play his best weapons to continue in league streak.