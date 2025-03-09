03/09/2025



Updated at 1:45 p.m.





He Real Betis This Sunday faces a new test at his hobby, in a Benito Villamarín where he will receive the You Palmas On the occasion of the 27th day of LaLiga. The clash, which will begin from 18.30 hours And that will feature the arbitration of Sánchez Martínez, is crucial for the interests of the Betic team, since a victory would allow them to stay in European positions.

Betis arrives at this new league match after drawing two against Vitória de Guimarães on Thursday, in the clash corresponding to the round of 16 of the Conference League; Before, in the domestic championship, he beat both Getafe (1-2) and Real Madrid (2-1). For its part, Las Palmas does not win in LaLiga since the end of Decemberto Espanyol (1-0), on the 18th day; Since then, the Canarian team has linked six losses and two draws.

To establish itself in European positions

The list of Betis summoned for this match against Las Palmas presents several novelties, such as the inclusion of players such as Bellerín, Cucho Hernández and the canterano Pablo García. On the contrary, Manuel Pellegrini will not be able to count on the injured Marc Roca and The Celsoor with the sanctioned Chimy Ávilaor with William Carvalhowho hurries its tuning after the injury.

The Canarian team visits Betis for the 32nd occasion in its history; To date, his background in the Hispanic capital before the Verdiblancos has been of 24 losses, five draws and only two victories. As a last precedent, Betis – Las Palmas last season ended with a score of 1-0, with a goal by Willian José.

Update Updated 9 minutes ago

13:30 Good afternoon!!! We begin with the live from at the end of the palm of the match corresponding to the twenty -first day of LaLiga that will be played by Real Betis and UD Las Palmas. We will review the last -hour news of both teams, we will offer you the lineups, the meeting with the best comments of our editors and the postparty with all the statements of the protagonists.

See full narration

{ % if sport time! = ” %} {{sportime}} { % else %} {{formattedhour}} { % endif %}



{ % if sporticonhtml! = ” %}

{{Sporticonhtml}}

{ % endif %}

{ % if sporticonhtml! = ” %}{ % endif %}

{{Content}} {{scribbleuleauthorhtml}} {{Content}} {{scribbleuleauthorhtml}}