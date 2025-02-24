



LaLiga He has announced this Sunday the dates and scheduled schedules for the matches corresponding to First Day. He Betis It will then be measured to You Palmas in it Benito Villamarín. The duel has been fixed to have its beginning at 18.30 hours of the Sunday, March 9.

The match is framed between the round trip duels of the round of 16 of the Conference League that must measure Betis with the Vitoria Guimaraes Portuguese. The first game, which will be played at Benito Villamarín, will be held Thursday 6 at 6:45 p.m.while the return will be played in Portuguese territory a week later, On Thursday 13, starting at 9 pm.

In the duel of the first round, Betis returned from the Canary Islands on September 26 with A point after drawing 1-1 Before the still team of Luis Carrión.

In addition to the aforementioned double commitment to the Vitoria Guimaraes and the duel this afternoon against Getafe, Betis will be measured, prior to the confrontation with Las Palmas, Real Madrid on Saturday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. also at Benito Villamarín . In this way, he will link up to three consecutive duels playing at home.