Real Betis has visited the Real Valladolid stadium on 37 occasions (in First and Second) and has managed to score almost half of them, with 10 wins and eight draws, so the local team closes the balance with 19 wins. The goal figures are relatively even in the Primera clashes, but favor Valladolid with 46, while the Verdiblanco team achieved 33.

Betis has not been bad at visiting Zorrilla in the 21st century and in the First Century since it retained the Pucelano stadium 10 times and won five, drew three and Valladolid obtained two wins. The last time that Valladolid beat Betis in Primera was 2-0 on July 17, 2020, a match that closed the competition and in which neither team played anything. It happened that Valladolid opened the League against Betis winning 1-2 with goals from Guardiola and Plano and closed the year also winning Betis with goals from Guardiola and Plano.

The other victory in Primera in the XXI century was in the 2002-03 campaign and the match ended 3-0 with two goals from Fernando Sales and one from Óscar and with Moré on the bench.

Undoubtedly one of the games that the Valladolid fan cannot forget is the Betic claim for improper alignment of Real Valladolid. It was the 17th day of the 1998-99 campaign and Real Valladolid won 2-1 (two goals from Peternac and one from Oli), but Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, president of Betis, claimed an improper alignment of Pucela. Santamaría was injured and was replaced by Harold Lozano, which caused the current quota of four foreigners to be exceeded, since Juan Manuel Peña, Klimowicz, Peternac and Julio César were already on the field. The error was a few minutes and Kresic when warned by Paco Santamaría Uzqueda wanted to rectify, removed the Argentine striker and put Alberto in, but the damage had already been done and the competition committee, involved in a tremendous controversy over the inhibition of one of its members, decided to remove the three points from Valladolid and give Betis a 0-3 win.

The Pucelano promotion campaign 2018-19, the Betic visit ended with a 0-2 (Mandi and Joaquín) in a clash that was played on matchday 25 with Quique Setién on the visiting bench. That match, the Valladolid line-up was Masip, Antoñito, Calero, Kiko, Nacho, Keko, Míchel, Hervías, Alcaraz, Guardiola and Plano, (Verde, Unal and Anuar also played).