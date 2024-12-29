The green and white club moves the forward in different markets to seek a sale eleven months after his arrival



12/29/2024



Updated at 07:17h.





Cedric’s stage Bakambu in it Betis may end in this January market. The Congolese striker arrived in Heliópolis eleven months ago and has experienced an abrupt period due to injuries and has not lived up to expectations. Now it’s in…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only