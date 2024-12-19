Bakambu tries to finish at Betis – HJK

Match corresponding to the sixth day of the league phase of the Conference League



12/19/2024



Updated at 9:16 p.m.





Statistics of the Real Betis – HJK Helsinki match corresponding to the sixth day of the league phase in the Conference League.

Statistics 57.6% RBB 42.4% H.J.K. 1

Goals

0 8

Shots on goal

2 4

Shots outside

0 0

Shots on the stick

0 13

Assists

1 0

Goal assists

0 13

Fouls committed

13 13

Fouls received

13 1

yellow cards

3 0

red cards

0 437

Correct passes

300 69



failed passes



80

2

Offside

2 2

Stops

7 6

Corners

1 0

Penalties in favor

0 0

Penalties against

0