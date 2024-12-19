Match corresponding to the sixth day of the league phase of the Conference League
Statistics of the Real Betis – HJK Helsinki match corresponding to the sixth day of the league phase in the Conference League.
57.6%RBB
42.4%H.J.K.
1
Goals
0
8
Shots on goal
2
4
Shots outside
0
0
Shots on the stick
0
13
Assists
1
0
Goal assists
0
13
Fouls committed
13
13
Fouls received
13
1
yellow cards
3
0
red cards
0
437
Correct passes
300
69
failed passes
80
2
Offside
2
2
Stops
7
6
Corners
1
0
Penalties in favor
0
0
Penalties against
0
