

12/07/2024



He Betis receive this Saturday Barcelona starting at 4:15 p.m. and does so in full crisis of results after going four games without winning in LaLiga and losing in the Conference League against Mlada. Furthermore, Manuel Pellegrini’s men had some difficulties in the second knockout round of the Copa del Rey against Sant Andreu, so a good home game against the culés could be a balm for the Verdiblancos’ spirits.

However, the statistics are not very flattering for Betis, who have not beaten Barcelona at the Villamarín for 14 years… and it was in the 2011 Copa del Rey. It is the second leg of a cup round of 16 , a doublet of Jorge Molina and a goal from Arzu They gave the locals a 3-1 victory. The visiting goal was from Messi.

The last time the Catalans visited the Betic fiefdom was in January 2024 and won 2-4. And to find Betis’ last victory against Barcelonaa, we have to go back to the 2007-08 season. Since then, and except for the Cup match, Barcelona has visited the Benito Villamarín on thirteen occasions with a balance of three draws and ten wins.

In total, Barcelona has obtained thirty victories at Betis’s field (44%) compared to twenty-one defeats (30%) and seventeen draws (26%).