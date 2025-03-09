Otherwise, more ugly, less brilliant, Betis took the three points per push, by courage, by decree. A goal of Llorente in the second part decided everything. A sigh of relief but one step forward in the classification. Goes for … The fifth place. The Villarreal is already three points, although the yellow ones have one less game but they must visit Villamarín in a few weeks. A complex but resolved duel. A rainy and thick day but that adds three points to the locker, which is chained with the previous nine and that makes this Betis the best of the month. A team that knew how to work the triumph on a day when everything did not come out, in which the boots and also the mind weighed, divided with the trip to Guimaraes.

Confirmations cost more than surprises. After the click of the draw against Vitoria it seems not, but Betis is mounted on a tremendous trajectory that makes him the best LaLiga team at this time. Four consecutive triumphs. He had only achieved it with Pellegrini in 2021. It was difficult to overcome Las Palmas, but there is 1-0, thanks to a Llorente zambombazo in the second half and playing against ten for just expulsion of EsSugo, and the sentence did not arrive with a penalty that Isco, after stomping over Altimira, pulled loose on one side that caught Cillesen. The victory nods the Betics in the sixth place, with 41 points, three from Villarreal who has one less game but still has to visit Villamarín. An escalation to be where it must be when it must be. Your site. Europe.

It was a duel in which the points are highlighted because the game was not to make a frame. Between tiredness and lack of ideas, only Betis was complicated, which perhaps played his worst encounter in this sequence but resolved it in the same triumphal way. Four victories against Real Sociedad, Getafe, Real Madrid and Las Palmas that leave the Verdiblancos as residents of that fifth place that can give access to Champions. There is one of the objectives of the season. A candy, a carrot to follow.

Thick, that’s how the game was at the beginning. It was an amalgam of little defined wills. They did feel the Betics that the ball rolled but it did not correspond to its desire. The rain did everything heavier, the mood watered, wet the songs, shaved the stage. When it costs so much to express yourself, you have to look for the shortest paths. There are the extremes Jesus tries, Antony projects. Las Palmas is clear: the ball cares about the fair and if he throws Fabio Silva long, better. We do not talk about a closed match, but of a corrective with spaces that has no correspondence with the Betic need. Of course, Johnny almost heel brand after center of Antony. The yellow know how to defend themselves by cutting roads and Bajcetic deserves yellow but does not see it. Then he will. Antony asks for the mood of the stands and throws a corner that how much comb in the first stick. Llorente is admonished, the fourth and is already warned for the derby.

Isco lowers a few meters to help a mobile cardoso and a unraveling Fornals, which has not just been precise and that it is difficult to add in the subtraction. Betis needs to run more and fly behind the visiting sides but there is a lot of ball at the foot. Jesus activates and Viti sees yellow to grab him. It is fine to have it conditioned. Álex Muñoz mimics his partner with a foul on Isco. Bajcetic slows Antony to the edge of the area. Triple warning in a few minutes. There something is drawn. Ricardo meets the head of the campaign when his direct shot lodges. And the best occasion comes when Jesus leaves after he passes from Cucho and is left alone, escorted, before Cilsen, who covers well with his chest the shot something raised and crossed from the acareño. The duel goes to the break without goals and with much to do in the second half.

Betis is still clueless at the beginning, does not find the key in the continuity of the game. It needs some event to stir the tree. In fact, the palms feel comfortable coming out a little but without joys. Jesus takes her head to Johnny when he designed a volley that stays in the air and activates hands in the head. EsSUGO sees Yellow because of Johnny in the center of the field. There are already many warnings among the Canaries but this was going to have a double prize. Viti proves Adrián’s agility with a shot that saves the goal with his right hand. EsSUGO is still unbridled and at his entrance, slipping, raises the iron and gives Isco. Second yellow and path for the triumph of Betis. Because superiority does not come alone because Pellegrini’s bet for Altimira and Abde instead of Fornals and Jesus has an impact. After a corner he focuses the Catalan medium, which was tremendously active and evidenced the lack of contribution of Fornals, and Natan jumps with a rival for the ball to be on the front by throwing. There comes Llorente from behind and shoots with soil support to beat Cillesen and put the 1-0. Despair is over. Betis could already celebrate his goal and his advantage, which had cost him so much to assemble.

From there Altimira is done with the controls and Abde is participatory. There are more spaces yet. McBurnie almost reaches a hanging ball but that action is isolated. Betis is looking for the second. Cardoso causes fifth when leaving later in his replacement for Matthew. The pellegrini team has to close the duel once and for all. It moves it quickly so that the yellows are not seen with options. Sánchez Martínez invents a lack of Bakambu with Abde facing and falling in the area. Isco’s striking pressure in the length receives applause prize for its people. The Malagaño not only does magic, but also sets an example. Your ability to transmit is impressive. Bakambu has the second in his boots with a career in which his shot diverts him to Corner Cilsen. The Congolese does have something that does not show the cucho, which is greater verticality for the goal. The Colombian is more associative and hardworking. Two profiles. The match ends in the visiting area. The clash seemed that he had his sentence with a penalty about the omnipresent Altimira that Isco did not launch well and in an offside at the end Las Palmas had his scare with Adrián and Llorente keys. The game ended, Betis has 41 points and looks more at the fifth place than those who come from behind.