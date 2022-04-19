The Sevillian football club is a regular in shaking the networks with references to the scene.

That video games increasingly permeate all aspects of society is a reality, and if not, tell the Real Betis Balompie. The football team usually conquers social networks with its nods to this world and, after reference Dark Souls in September of last year, they have returned to their old ways.

Through the official account of the club in Twitter They have shared the image corresponding to the match that will face them today against Elche in the first division of La Liga. To the surprise of the staff, have referenced Elden Ring in it, achieving that in a few minutes the publication became very viral.

The image that accompanies the hashtag DayOfBetis is the cover art of the game FromSoftware but, instead of the way the light lines usually draw, we find ourselves in front of the Betis shield. Along with a custom font, the sword of the kneeling character also has a detail: a green lightning bolt in accordance with the colors with which the team is identified.

A nice detail for fans of the team who are fond of video games, although it can’t beat one of the funniest things Betis has done to date (related to video games, of course). We talk about the video that parodies GTA, where we saw one of his signings of the season playing CJ from GTA San Andreaswith game interface, dialogues and even soundtrack.

More about: Elden Ring, Betis and Reference.