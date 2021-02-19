BETIS

The locals arrive in a completely different situation from Getafe. At the best moment of the season, Pellegrini’s men can sleep in European positions, their great goal, if they manage to tie up all three points. With the turn of the year, his streak of results also changed and the work is already paying off. The Andalusians have not beat Getafe at home since 2016. Bartra, Camarasa and Víctor Ruiz will not be due to injury.

As to follow: Channels. The Cantabrian is being the best of the team and hopes to continue being the helm of the team.