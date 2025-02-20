A Benito Villamarín to the flag received the punishment of seeing a poor Betis game against the Gent. Those of Pellegrini had practically closed the pass to the round of 16 of the leis Final. So they played … Vienites suspense did not have much work the goalkeeper and when he had it … he was not able to keep the goal to zero. Brown’s shot went to his stick … His foot game is terrifying. Sabaly suspense the Betics (and Antony) cross the days of the calendar to see Ángel Ortiz again on the side. The injuries have made him a shadow on the pitch. Natan approved of the best defense. It has criteria and is neat. Seen what has been seen, that Betis takes the portfolio to pay its purchase option. Llorente approved Pellegrini changed it at the break because you need to keep it for LaLiga. He held the opponent well, how little he arrived, of course. Approved Perraud had to work, since Ito and Delorge bitter his life. He came out and avoided a goal from Vlieger when there was still the 0-0 match with a risky action, but shows delivery. Abde suspense as usual in him, he went from more to. It is very motivated to the matches, but when things do not go well in disconnection mode. Mateo Flores approved moved with impudence and personality through the rival area. He did not disregard. Altimira suspended his partner Mateo was better than him and the coach changed it soon and that the Gent demanded little. His disinterest in certain parties is too clear. Chimy suspense participation of the house brand. It is like a goat and saw a yellow expendable for its excess revolutions. In the second half he lowered the bar and took out the popcorn. Antony approved once again, was the most unbalanced player of the game. He was not planned to leave, but he gave his face, he was the most dangerous of all and opposes being a adopted son of Heliopolis. Roque suspense once again, ran, arrived and could not push her. The expulsion was for a fortuitous play and at the end of the match, but he missed a golden opportunity to hit the table. Good, is Palmeiras? Bartra suspense had to deal with the opponent when he was more courageous and irrelevant. Isco approved tried to get oil from where there wasn’t. Cardoso approved another that came out with great desire and who was caught in the fatigue of the party. Aitor suspense lacks physical form. Dani Pérez without qualifying with just minutes. Pellegrini suspense was the day to make the fans happy. His initial approach was logical to the casualties, but failed to inject motivation to his men, who walked through the grass.

