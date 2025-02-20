02/20/2025



Updated at 1:45 p.m.





Finishing without shocks the work that channeled a week ago in Gante, when he got his greatest victory as a visitor in his history in European competitions, it is the goal this afternoon of the Real Betiswhich receives Gent in it Tour of the Play Off Qualifiers of access to the round of 16 of the Conference League. Although you never have to trust, the 0-3 of the first leg is a very important advantage that should be enough for the Verdiblanco team to certify its classification and be present in the Draw this Friday in Nyon.

In his Second consecutive game at homePellegrini and his men aspire to get the third victory followed after the conquered in Belgian lands and last Sunday against Real Sociedad, leaving in both meetings their door to zero and also recovering the instinct of the goal with a total of six goals . Antony, particularly, has been discovered in this facet, with three goals in the last three games, and already erecting in An important man by unbalanced.

THE LOWS OF BETIS

For this assault with the Gent, they cause low in Betis Bellerín, Fornals, Ortiz, Mar Roca, Lo Celso, William Carvalho, for injury, and cucho. These last two are not registered at the Conference and the encounter is lost. The Portuguese midfielder has been exercising since Tuesday with the group and gradually shorten the deadlines of their recovery after five months in the dry dock.

In his three European games of this campaign at home, the Betis He matched Copenhagen (1-1) and then overcome the cell (2-1) and HJK Helsinki (1-0). The Gent, on the other hand, lost at home with Chelsea (4-2), Lugano (2-0) and Larne (1-0) in the League phase. Both teams arrive at this match in Heliopolis after beating in their respective leagues. Betis did it to the Real (3-0) to place eighth and the Gent achieved the three points at home against Beerschot (3-2).

13:45 Good afternoon!!! We begin with the direct @AFDLP of the match that will play the Betis and the Gent corresponding to the return of the Play off of access to the round of 16 of the Conference League. We will review the last -hour news of both teams, we will offer you the lineups, the meeting with the best comments of our editors and the postparty with all the statements of the protagonists.

