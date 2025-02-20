Europe returns to Benito Villamarín. The Verdiblanco stadium will be the stage of the duel back between Real Betis and Kaa Gent, corresponding to the access round to the round of 16 of the Conference League, which began with very good foot … In the first leg. In Belgian lands, Manuel Pellegrini’s team achieved a broad income on the scoreboard to solve and not have problems in this second game. Ghent’s 0-3, thanks to the goals of Antony, Bakambu and Altimira, already suggests who will be his rival in those eighths, if the maximum favorite Chelsea or Vitoria de Guimaraes. But in today’s clash you have to confirm it. The result of the first game against the Flamenco team makes this afternoon in Heliopolis that, a mere procedure, but the Verdiblanca squad has to make its rivals see, the other sets that also wish to lift this European title next May 28, which, despite the bad league phase, has really spoiled and wants to go for this competition.

Betis was already much superior in the first leg. Above all, in the second half, when the three goals arrived. So it touches the Heliopolitans to maintain that favorite condition in the tie in the second ninety minutes of the duel against the Belgians, who have proven to be a lower level team. Precisely, that lower level team poster made the Verdiblanco team trust this season against continental rivals such as Legia, Copenhagen or Mlada Boleslav. Thus, without trust but in turn, taking into account the result of the first meeting of the tie, there should be no confidence or show any relaxation so that the name of the Heliopolitan team is tomorrow, from 2 pm, in the draw of the eighths, the rooms and the semifinals of the Conference League. All this must do so Pellegrini’s team before his audience, much more lively and happy after the last results against the Belgians and the league match against Real Sociedad. That joy must also be maintained on the pitch and is the team, as always said, the one that has to give reasons to its fans to support it to the fullest. A good entry into Heliopolis is expected, after the club, still charging the game, rethinking last year’s decision against Dinamo de Zagreb and for this meeting he put popular prices of 5 euros since before knowing the outcome of the first leg.

Manuel Pellegrini will continue to have low for the game. To the William Carvalho, who on Tuesday again trained with the group on a gradual return to the daily sessions after five months off due to the complete breakage in the Achilles tendon he suffered in the duel against the Leganés of the first league round In Heliopolis, Fornals and Bellerín, they joined after the clash against Royal Sociedad Marc Roca, Lo Celso and Ángel Ortiz. Carvalho was not registered for the second part of the European competition, as well as Cucho Hernández, so seven absences of consideration that the Chilean coach will have to receive the Gent. He already rotated the Betic coach for the first leg and will continue to do so in the turn shock. The normal thing is that players like Fran Vieites, Sabaly, Natan -although the Brazilian is aware of sanction in Europe -, Mateo Flores, Altimira, Abde, Chimy Ávila or Vitor Roque appear again in the initial eleven. They seem fixed an Antony who has fallen standing, with three goals in his first four games with Betis, and also Isco, especially with the casualty of Lo Celso. We will have to see what happens to the left side. Perraud played in Gante because it was going to be low against Real Sociedad for card accumulation and the low level of Ricardo Rodríguez, despite Pellegrini’s confidence in the Swiss, makes doubts in that position. There must also be more minutes to Aitor and the one who will rest, as in the first leg, will be the canterano that everyone speaks, Jesús Rodríguez.

Real Betis:

Fran Vieites; Aitor, Natan, Bartra, Ricardo Rodríguez; Mateo Flores, Altimira; Chimy Ávila, Isco, Abde; and Bakambu.

Kaa Gent:

Roef; Gambor, Watanabe, Tournarigha; Samoise, Ito, Kuns, Lopes da Silva, Tiago Araújo; Vanzeir and Gudjohnsen.

Referee:

Damian Sylwestrzak (Poland).

Time, stadium and television:

18.45 hours. Benito Villamarín. Movistar Champions League.

The young Polish referee Damian Sylwestrzak, 33, will lead the meeting. Curiously, in the city where the Conference final is played on May 28, Breslavia, premiered in European competitions in 2022 and to date it has not led any official Betis or Kaa Gent party, so it opens with Both sets. Nor has it coincided with Spanish teams. In the present campaign, a conference duel has arbitrated, which faced the mold with Apoel (0-1), in addition to four in the Europa League and two in the previous rounds of the Champions League.