



Current champion of the King’s Cup and leader of the Second division, the Betis Futsal keep making history. It has become a blessed custom in recent times. This Saturday, in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, they once again wrote a new and heroic chapter by reaching the final after beating in the penalty shootout ElPozo Murcia Costa Calidaseventh in the table in First Division, who has the measurement taken. He already left him out of this edition of the Cup on November 27 in Amate with a rout (5-1) and today he closed his way to the first title of the season at the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena.

The green and white, led by André Broncanelothey evened the score on two occasions. Rafael Santos He put the Murcians ahead in the 8th minute and, after a lot of searching for an equalizer and close to it Pablo Oterohe did it Christian Povea in the 17th minute. In the second period the script was repeated. David Alvarez scored for ElPozo in the 24th minute, twice his goalkeepers saved Betis, César Velasco saw red for the charcuteros in the 32nd minute and the insistent Pablo Otero He set the score again two minutes later.

A tie that no one broke even though ElPozo tried in the final stretch with goalkeeper-player. In the penaltiesBetis was much more forceful. He scored all four of his shots while Starna and Raúl They were great in the green and white goal to stop two shots and seal Betis Futsal’s ticket to the final this Sunday (6:00 p.m., live on Teledeporte), which will face Jimbee Cartagena or Barça. Both meet today in the second semifinal at 8 p.m.