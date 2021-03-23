Betis is already looking to the planning of next season and a little more to the future and has noticed the French right wing Nesta Zahui, according to the newspaper L’Equipe. The 18-year-old player is also of Ivorian nationality. Contract ends in June with PSG and has not yet renewed. Neither the footballer nor the Parisian entity have a clear contract extension.

The same media affirms that not only Betis is behind Zahui. Two German clubs, Hoffenheim and Schalke 04, have also been interested in signing him. In favor of the Verdiblancos you can count that Schalke will probably be next season in Bundesliga 2. He is evicted, last in the highest German category. The Hoffenheim is eleventh.

Zahui has been a promise from a very young age, when he was only 12 years old and shone in the Entente Sannois in the town of Saint-Gratien, a few kilometers from Paris. Then they wanted to recruit him from England: Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City. But he chose PSG to stay in his country.