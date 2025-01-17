The first team of the team has exercised at the Luis del Sol sports city for the last time. Real Betis before tomorrow’s duel against Alaves in the Benito Villamarín corresponding to the 20th day of the 24-25 championship, the first date of the second round. The clash is presented as a good opportunity, especially because it is played with the support of the Betis fans, to leave behind the defeats with a bad image of the last week, in Valladolid in LaLiga and in Montjuïc against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup.

Manuel Pellegrini has led a new training session in which they have not been for his various injuries Lo Celso, Aitor, Chimy Ávila, William Carvalho and Bellerín.

Diego Llorente and Bartrawho shared the minutes against Barcelona, ​​the Madrid center-back played the second half but in yesterday’s Thursday session he did not exercise with those who were substitutes or those not called up, They trained this Friday normally with the rest of their teammates. Also Marc Roca has accumulated one more sessionwho aims to finally return to a call-up, that of tomorrow’s game against Alavés.

The youth players who have participated with the first team and who will be on the list of those called up for the duel against the team led by Eduardo Coudet, have been Jesus Rodriguezthe best green and white player in the last two official matches, and Mateo Floreswho also had minutes on Wednesday against Barcelona. Mendywho in the last week had been working on first team dynamics, has gone down to the subsidiarysince today the Betis Deportivo faces the Real Madrid Castilla in the Luis del Sol sports city (8:30 p.m.). He youth goalkeeper Manu Gonzálezwho has been concentrating with the Spanish under 19 team in recent days, has been the goalkeeper who He has worked with Fran Vieites and Adrián.