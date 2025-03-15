03/15/2025



He Real Betis It has been exercised today in the Luis del Sol Sports City preparing the clash of this Sunday at 14.00 at the Butarque stadium against Leganés corresponding to the 28th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The group trained by Manuel Pellegrini jumped to the grass with the already known absences of Johnny Cardoso, Marc Roca and Lo Celso. The Verdiblanco group exercised gently on Friday afternoon after returning from Malaga after winning in Guimaraes and today has done it more intensely before traveling to Madrid.

The Celso He has not been able to overcome the evidence that he underwent this week to see if he could be in this call and will not finally be in the summons for the Leganés or move with the Argentine National Team. Meanwhile, Marc Roca is scheduled to return after the international break.

Johnny Cardoso He could not play in Guimaraes since he remains very fair physically after the contracture he suffered against Las Palmas and that is why he did not train but his contest in Leganés was already discarded since he is sanctioned for accumulation of admonitions.

Meanwhile, the Canteranos who participated in the session were Germán, Mateo and Jesús Rodríguez, since Pablo García He has returned with the subsidiary by recovering Pellegrini to Chimy Ávila, who could not play either against Las Palmas or Vitoria due to accumulation of reprimands.