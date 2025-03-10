03/10/2025



He Real Betis He has exercised in this rainy morning in the sports city Luis del Sol with the absences of Giovani Lo Celso and Marc Rocathat follow their respective processes of recovery of the injuries that occurred a few weeks ago and that will prevent them from being available until the league stop passes. Both the Argentine and the Catalan do their personalized exercises in the Betic facilities but not in the dynamics of a group that already prepares the clash of this Thursday in Guimaraes Before the Vitoria, corresponding to the return of the round of 16 of the Conference League after the 2-2 of the first leg in Villamarín.

Neither Lo Celso nor Marc Roca will be in this meeting in a week in which the Verdiblancos will also face Sunday’s clash against Leganés to look for his fifth consecutive league triumph. Portugal will not travel either William Carvalhothat today completed one more session and that could be on the list to make up, or Cucho Hernándezwhich are not registered in the Conference. Nor will it be Chimy Ávilasanctioned.

Pellegrini threw in the session on Monday of the Canteranos Manu González, Kohon, Mateo and Pablo García. Everyone will travel with the team to Guimaraes except for the central one, which is not registered in list B. Yes, Mendy will do it, which started with Betis Deportivo and therefore did work separately with those who played at the beginning against Las Palmas.

In the Verdiblanco club they are pending the state of Johnny Cardosowho came out with discomfort of the duel against Las Palmas, where he saw the fifth yellow card of the first cycle that will not play against Leganés.