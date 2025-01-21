

01/21/2025



Luiz Henrique has completed an exceptional season in the Botafogowith whom he has been proclaimed champion of the Copa Libertadores, being the best player of the tournament and the final, and is already a fixture in the Brazilian team, which has earned him a strong return to the market. After being transferred by Betis just a year ago in exchange for 16 million fixed plus four million in variables, the conditions have been met so that the operation is as beneficial as possible for the Verdiblancos in that context, ultimately resulting in the Betis benefit. will be 20 million of euros after confirming the recent sale from Botafogo to Zenit for 33 million.

The fact is that Luiz Henrique was hired by Betis from Internacional de Porto Alegre in 2022 in exchange for around seven million and was sold in January 2024 to Textor Groupwhich includes Botafogo, Olympique Lyonnais and Crystal Palace. In Heliópolis they looked for a way out for the winger after his performance began to be irregular, especially after he was involved in a matter of alleged illegal betting together with Paquetá. This caused his value to depreciate but Betis still managed to sell him for 16 million plus four in variables so that he would initially play for Botafogo.

If his performance at the Rio de Janeiro club was positive, playing most of the season’s matches, the first two million were assured, as was the case given that practically Luiz Henrique was present in 90 percent of his team’s duels. And there remained the two million that would make the figure rise to 20. And these have arrived with the sale of the player to Zenit.

It has happened thanks to the fact that Botafogo has transferred the winger to Zenit through the Olympique Lyonnais in a move that benefits the French club to be able to alleviate the debts that plague it. This has allowed two of those millions to reach Heliópolis and with it Betis’ total income for Luiz Henrique is 20 million. To this, it is also added that due to the youth with which the footballer arrived at Villamarín, the Verdiblancos also retain training rights in this type of transactions.