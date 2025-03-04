After the victory at home against Real Madrid, the Betis He had an important mood impulse. The triumphheld at Benito Villamarín, has strengthened the team and his fans, fueling the spirit of the Verdiblancos before facing the tie … The Conference League.

This Thursday, the Verdiblancos will face the first leg of The round of 16 of the Conference League before the Vitória de Guimarães. In the face of the meeting, Defense Marc Bartra expressed the ambition of the team in Europe: «We want to demonstrate what we can be in Europe. We did it in Belgium and now, at home, for all. That Europe knows what we can be. Being in Europe is what we all want ». For his part, Aitor Ruibal, in statements shared by the club, stressed the importance of the party: «It is a very important party, life or death. Or leave, or you stay ».

The players also underlined the key role of the fans. Ruibal emphasized the connection with the fans: “The fans and the team are complementary.” Meanwhile, midfielder Pablo Fornals reinforced the idea of ​​the importance of winning at home: «You have to win, and at home, more ».

Manuel Pellegrini’s team advances with a firm step, demonstrating delivery and passion, something that the fans feel and celebrate. Before the Vitória de Guimarães, a rival to which they already beat a few years in the UEFA Europa League with a double 1-0, Betis will seek to maintain its positive streak and continue dreaming in Europe.