Tomorrow Friday, from the 14 hourshe Real Betis will meet your rival in the Eighth of the Conference League After eliminating KAA GENT At the previous access crossing that has been closed this Thursday at Benito Villamarín with the result of 0-1 after the 0-3 with which the first leg in Belgian lands ended just a week ago.

Since the league phase ended, for the final classification of the teams, the Verdiblancos already knew that in the Eighth Final of the third continental competition will face the Chelsea or al Vitoria de Guimaraes, which ended in the first and second position, respectively, of that previous phase. Review how the chartthere is a fact confirmed. If in the draw this Friday the Betis avoids the London painting would not cross with him until the final hypotheticalwhich would be positive news since the main favorite would be removed to win the tournament until the last round.

Not only will the eighths of the Conference be overcome tomorrow, but the Road that all teams will have until the final since the quarterfinals and the semifinalsso Manuel’s pupils Pellegrini They will know what rivals they will have in front if they want to play a good role and try to go far in the continental competition.

The crossing of Eighth It will be played Between March 6 and 13 and in said tie Betis will not be standard head. This condition belongs to the teams that finished the league phase between the first and the eighth classified. Thus, the duel of Ida will be played at Benito Villamarín and the return in Stanford Bridge of London or in the Afonso Henriques de Guimaraes.









Also explains the UEFA that the condition of standard heads is lost For the quarter finals And also for semifinalsalthough the raffle, as it is already known, will not be all against all, but the play of play off and eighth has already determined the painting and how the qualifiers will be. What I do will draw For both rounds it will be The order of the partiesthat is to say, What teams will be local and which visitors.