He Betis He wants to keep the smile. Difficult when it comes to one of the most complex visits of the season. The duel Bordalás – Pellegrini It is already a LaLiga classic, resolved in most occasions for the Chilean with … The Verdiblancos. But there are always sparks. On the grass and in the press conferences. Two different styles to win. And getting used to combining this verb is what the Heliopolitans want in this phase of the course. They solved the crossing at the conference and threw the Real Sociedaddirect rival, a week ago to make a leap in the classification. Now they have to confirm this trend that has refloated confidence in a group that needed it to show their best game. Of course, the casualties have exceeded the average of this course since there are six players who have not been able to enter the list of convened by injury. Given that and before Getafe a Betis that is presented in the coliseum has to fight with Isco, Jesús Rodríguez, Antony and Cucho Hernándezthere is nothing. But it is that it has To the best 2025 teamthat has obtained a balance of fourteen points in the six days played, with four victories, two draws and no defeat. Better than Barcelona and Lightning, which follows him in this statistic.

Bellerín, Ortiz, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Fornals and Lo Celso will not be in today’s duel while Bakambu pointed at the last minute after overcoming the pains in the fingers of the foot that prevented him from being on the way back against the Kaa Gent. Abde session at the gym on the last day to not overload but is among those mentioned, where the stilets Antony and Jesús Rodríguez stand out, as well as the command of Isco and the indisputable ownership as nine for Cucho Hernándezoutside the conference and always rested to act in LaLiga as an offensive reference. The Colombian has a lot to say and before the Real already showed that his football will contribute mobility in the offensive, support for the second line and work for the defenses, although he lacked clarity in the auction, something that is demanded in this course for The Verdiblancos.

It will be a duel of several reunions since Juanmi It is one of the offensive values ​​of Getafe after the assignment closed in January by Betis and both Altimira As Cucho Hernández had passed in the Coliseum. A special day for them but the main spotlights will be in the pellegrini duel – Bordalás since they represent two opposite soccer styles and none has hidden their differences when they have expressed themselves to the media. “If football loves so much, you should get attention to your players when they were winning and were delayed,” said Alicante at the end of the first round that ended with 2-1 in favor of the Betics. «In the show we have to collaborate more technicians, players and referees to cut these teams that come to look for the result. I think that is not football, ”said Chilean before.

David Soria; Juan Iglesias, Alderete, Duarte, Diego Rico; Ramón Terrats, Arambarri, Djené, Bernat; Juanmi and Borja Mayoral.

Adrián; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Ricardo; Altimira, Johnny Cardoso; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; and Cucho Hernández.

Alberola Rojas (Castellano-Manchego Committee).

Coliseum (18.30 / Movistar LaLiga).

The instructions given by the technicians will be Importnets but the key will be the players who jump to the pitch with Alberola Rojas as a judge. It is the Getafe the team that has made the most in LaLiga and Betis, the one that suffers the most. That would invite a pickle, as has happened in previous duels between them, with differences of up to more than ten infractions. The fact is that the referee who has designated the technical committee of referees is the one that shows less yellow per party. A sign to be really attentive to what happens, especially with players who face and try to unbalance how Antony, Jesús Rodríguez or Isco.

There will be one of the keys to a party that can confirm that Betis catapults to European positions. He must take advantage of the direct confrontations between rivals on this day and the good football moment that he has recovered after the doubts of weeks ago. The forcefulness in the victories in Ghent And in front of the Real He has returned to this group the trust in their benefits, something that is seen from the outside but that must be transmitted in each step on the grass. He has pellegrini in his hands a template more than qualified to fight for Europe in LaLig Vitoria is parked today, he only tells him to look at Getafe so as not to stop the rhythm and continue climbing to Europe.