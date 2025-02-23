Next Sunday, February 23, at 6:30 p.m., the meeting that will measure will be held Al Betis and Getafecorresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga. The game will be played at the Coliseum. It will be a key duel for Heliopolitans, who seek to climb positions in the classification to achieve European positions.

Both teams arrive at a time of good results and with a short distance in the table. Betis occupies the eighth position with 32 points, two more than its next opponent. However, the blueons will not be an easy adversary, since they cross a good streak in LaLiga, with three victories and two draws in their last five games.

The recent history between both clubs in the coliseum is even: In the last five games played there, Betis has only achieved one victory, while the other four games resulted in two draws and two losses. The last Azulona victory in the Coliseum against Betis took place in September 2020, in the first campaign in which Pellegrini directed the Verdiblancos.

The historical balance in the clashes between Betis and Getafe is, however, favorable to the Verdiblancos, which have won 15 times by the twelve in which they fell defeated. There were also Twelve draws.