Betis could not contain this Thursday to the victory of Guimaraes and signed a draw in the round of the eighths of the league that leaves everything open for the return. The Verdiblancos advanced twice on the scoreboard, But not even with the thrust of his fans were able to seal the victory before a combative Portuguese team that battled the matched (2-2).

The duel began matched, but with the most concentrated Verdiblancos than other times to try to advance soon before a rival who did not regret. Thus, the Pellegrini team won the initiative more and warned by a lazy shot of Johnny Cardoso, without problems for Bruno Varela, and in two actions of Bakambu, first when a goal was annulled out of play after a corner (13 ‘) and then when heading a dog center that cleared with a good hand the rival goal (22’).

However, those of Pellegrini, with Antony and Isco, their best ‘guide’, much less participatory than in the last matches and the somewhat cloudy team in attack, it was very difficult for them to overcome the orderly midfield of the Portuguese team, which, with good touches and associations, He quickly went out to attack and created danger to Vieite.

Thus, the Vitoria, brave and without complexes in his offensive and organized play, generated clear options to have put himself ahead, as in a dangerous center of Embaló, The most incisive of visitors from the right wingwho did not arrive by little Joao Mendes, in the Ecuador of the first period, and especially in a shot that went out of Miracle of Hevertton Santos on the edge of the break after a great pass from Saraiva.

In the resumption, Betis came out more impulse, with more aggressiveness, and in the first genius of Isco, with a great pass to Perraud, marked 1-0 at 3 minutes through Bakambu, which, very timely, finished in the small area with his foot after collecting the Malaga head of the rejection of the rear and also brushing in Antony.

Very little lasted the joy to the Spanish team, since only three minutes later, Joao Saraiva tied with a big right Very tight from the front of the area to which nothing could do VIEITES (51 ‘). The goal, after protesting the locals, was validated by the VAR when resolving that the ball had not previously left band.

With the 1-1, the Verdiblancos, with more presence in the field, tightened to try to take advantage against a very serious and rude vitoria to go up. Bakambu was able to achieve it at the time of play, but, after a center, he finished a heel to a post Yen the subsequent rejection his shot was cleared by Varela.

Yes, the omnipresent Isco, which made the 2-1 to the first time a measured back of Ruibal, was right of the end. His shot, very placed, He beat the goalkeeper and put the Andalusians backhowever, soon they received a mazazo again.

This new blow to the Betics, already without time to replic armed a cross shot to mark the 2-2a result that leaves everything open for the duel back of the next Thursday in Portugal.